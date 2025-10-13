Ep. 241 Rethinking Tylenol: Sayer Ji on Medicine, Autism, and MAHA

In this conversation, Sayer Ji discusses the controversies surrounding Tylenol, its implications for health, particularly in relation to autism and vaccines. The dialogue explores the role of fever in healing, the dissenting views in modern medicine, and the environmental factors contributing to health issues. The conversation also delves into psychiatric care, the dangers of pain management, and the importance of informed consent in medical practices. Ultimately, it emphasizes the need for a return to natural medicine and the body’s innate healing capabilities.

Takeaways:

Tylenol’s role in health is controversial and complex.

Dissent in medicine is becoming more visible and accepted.

Vaccines and acetaminophen may have links to autism.

Environmental factors like glyphosate contribute to health issues.

Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is still used and raises ethical concerns.

The psychiatric care system has a dark history that continues today.

The future of medicine should integrate natural healing practices.

